40 seconds ago

Running for recovery: Lincolnshire’s 5k Your Way groups aid cancer survivors

From diagnosis to recovery: Local groups offer a lifeline through physical activity
The group encourages people living with and beyond cancer, their families, friends and those working in cancer services to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at the parkrun held at Boultham Park. The special event takes place on the last Saturday of each month.

National charity MOVE has three 5k Your Way groups in Lincolnshire making a huge difference to people living with and beyond cancer, highlighting the important benefits of physical exercise.

The charity, set up by ex-athletes, 12-time Ironman champion Lucy Gossage, and international runner Gemma Hillier-Moses who beat cancer after her own diagnosis in 2012 at the age of 24. The 5k Your Way supports recovery and well-being through exercise.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite