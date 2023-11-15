Running for recovery: Lincolnshire’s 5k Your Way groups aid cancer survivors

National charity MOVE has three 5k Your Way groups in Lincolnshire making a huge difference to people living with and beyond cancer, highlighting the important benefits of physical exercise.

The charity, set up by ex-athletes, 12-time Ironman champion Lucy Gossage, and international runner Gemma Hillier-Moses who beat cancer after her own diagnosis in 2012 at the age of 24. The 5k Your Way supports recovery and well-being through exercise.

