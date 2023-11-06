Ruskington man pleads guilty to GBH over single punch
Harvey Shreeves, a man with no prior convictions, faces potential prison time for assaulting Matthew Waldeck.
A Ruskington man faces a possible jail sentence after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with a single punch.
Harvey Shreeves, 22, of Jubilee Street, Ruskington, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm to Matthew Waldeck on 29 January this year.
