Sleaford residents and businesses envision a new chapter for the Market Place

With the council back to the drawing board for the Market Place revamp, what’s next for Sleaford?

In the town of Sleaford, the Market Place has always been more than just a space — it’s been heart of the community for centuries.

But now, it stands as a battleground of differing visions for the future. At the centre of this is the North Kesteven District Council’s recently deferred £1 million redevelopment plan. The council’s proposal painted a picture of transformation: a space less for cars and more for people, with mood lighting and seating areas to create a vibrant public square.

