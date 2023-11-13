4 hours ago

Sleaford residents and businesses envision a new chapter for the Market Place

With the council back to the drawing board for the Market Place revamp, what’s next for Sleaford?
Chris Ford of CF Plants. | Image: Daniel Jaines

In the town of Sleaford, the Market Place has always been more than just a space — it’s been heart of the community for centuries.

But now, it stands as a battleground of differing visions for the future. At the centre of this is the North Kesteven District Council’s recently deferred £1 million redevelopment plan. The council’s proposal painted a picture of transformation: a space less for cars and more for people, with mood lighting and seating areas to create a vibrant public square.

