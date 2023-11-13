Victoria Atkins steps up as new Health Secretary amid healthcare challenges

Louth and Horncastle MP takes on critical role in resolving doctors’ pay dispute and preparing for winter healthcare pressures

In a significant reshuffle, Victoria Atkins, the Member of Parliament for Louth and Horncastle, has been appointed as the new Health Secretary, taking over from Steve Barclay who has moved to become the Environment Secretary.

This change comes at a pivotal time for the National Health Service (NHS), as it grapples with ongoing challenges and industrial action.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite