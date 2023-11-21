Spalding pub scare: Man admits to placing fake bomb outside Lincolnshire Poacher
Jay Savage faces jail for bomb hoax at Spalding pub
A man has admitted placing a bottle containing vinegar and hypochlorite bleach outside a Spalding pub to make others believe it would explode or ignite.
Jay Savage, 30, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of placing an article outside the pub on 13 November last year.
