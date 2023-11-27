Tributes pour in for Gainsborough Mayor Tim Davies

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in for Gainsborough Town Mayor Tim Davies, following his recent passing.

The news of his passing was officially announced by Gainsborough Town Council earlier on Monday, although he passed away on Saturday, November 25 after battling lung cancer.

The father-of-five has been remembered as a “true advocate” for his town, tirelessly working for its betterment and the well-being of its residents.

During his time as mayor, he actively volunteered for numerous causes. Before the pandemic, Tim and his wife Caz dedicated themselves to cooking Christmas dinners for a large gathering of people who would otherwise have spent the day alone.

In memory, Councillor Richard Craig, Leader of Gainsborough Town Council, shared his heartfelt condolences. He said: “It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our Mayor Tim Davies.

“Across the years, Tim had served as Mayor, District and Town Councillor, whilst also devoting much of his time to supporting many community and voluntary sector organisations in and around our town.

“Tim was passionate about Gainsborough and always wanted to do the right thing by the town and its people. Known by many, he will be missed by many, along with all his fellow councillors.

“Heartfelt thanks should be expressed for all of his hard work over the years and the unwavering support and guidance he always gave.

“Most importantly though, to express our deepest sympathy and kind wishes to all of his family in this difficult time. Our thoughts are with you. You will be missed Tim, rest peacefully.”

West Lindsey District Councillor Matthew Boles (Liberal Democrat), also expressed his sympathies. He shared: “I’m devastated to hear the news of the sudden passing of our Town Mayor Cllr Tim Davies.

“Whilst I obviously knew he was ill it has come as a shock as I was only with him last Sunday at the Remembrance Service. I guess that is a mark of the man that he was still carrying out his civic duties whilst so ill.

“It has been an honour to work with Tim (& Caz) over the years on so many issues and projects for the community. Tim was a brilliant example of a community councillor who had the town and its residents at heart first and foremost.

“He was always there with help and advice when it was needed, usually with a laugh and joke. He even helped out by delivering my election leaflets on many occasions. I will certainly miss all of that and more.

“Our town will be worse off for the loss of Tim and the work he did alongside Caz, we all know they were a team. My thoughts are with Caz and all of Tim’s family at this time.”

Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) also shared his grief. “I’m absolutely devastated to learn of the death of Tim Davies, Mayor of Gainsborough and former West Lindsey District Councillor,” he posted.

“He was, with his wife Caz, an inspiration and a great community-spirited person who did so much for others and charities.”