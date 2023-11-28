Woodhall Spa man avoids jail for storing £140,000 worth of cannabis in cottage

A Woodhall Spa man who allowed his cottage to be used for storing cannabis worth up to £140,000 was spared jail after a court heard he was not involved in the drugs trade.

Sonny Gillespie, 31, was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months after Lincoln Crown Court heard he was taken advantage of by a man called “Ron” who sometimes stayed at his property.

