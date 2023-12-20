70% of Lincolnshire junior doctors join pre-Christmas strike

Around 70% of Lincolnshire’s junior doctors have joined the pre-Christmas industrial action as they continue to call for pay increases in line with inflation.

The walkout, which began at 7am on Wednesday and is scheduled to end on Saturday, has resulted in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) cancelling 99 outpatient appointments and nine elective surgeries on Wednesday alone. But despite these significant disruption, there was no visible picket line outside Lincoln County Hospital.

