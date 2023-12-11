73 Lincolnshire rough sleepers: How councils can help the homeless

As winter’s chill grips Lincolnshire, the harsh reality for the county’s homeless community becomes ever more stark. Recent government data paints a concerning picture: at least 73 individuals in Lincolnshire are without a home, part of the estimated 2,893 rough sleepers across England as of June 2023. This figure marks a significant increase from earlier in the year, highlighting a growing crisis.

The issue of homelessness recently sparked national debate, following controversial remarks by the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Her assertion that homelessness could be “a lifestyle choice” drew widespread criticism, including from Caroline Killeavy, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire YMCA. In an open letter, Killeavy challenged the notion of criminalising homelessness, particularly the use of tents, which often serve as the only shelter for many.

