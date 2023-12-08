Campaigners seek £20k for legal challenge against oil drilling in Lincolnshire Wolds
Legal challenge launched to halt Biscathorpe plans
Campaigners in the Lincolnshire Wolds have launched a bid to raise £20,000 to fund a legal challenge against a planning inspector’s decision to allow oil drilling in the Lincolnshire Wolds.
The inspector authorised Egdon Resources to proceed with oil drilling in Biscathorpe, despite acknowledging the project’s potential harm to the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Now, local group SOS Biscathorpe, which has been fighting the plans, is urgently seeking to raise £20,000 to fund their appeal against this ruling. So far, they have raised more than £3,600.
