Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards 2023: The winners
Lincolnshire Enterprise awards with a festive Christmassy Barbie twist!
The 2023 awards season was completed in style on Thursday night, as the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, organised by The Lincolnite and MyLocal, brought together hundreds of the most innovative minds and businesses for an evening of celebration and recognition.
Lincoln’s Engine Shed again played host to a fabulous evening of awards on Thursday, December 7, with over 300 people in attendance for a Barbie/Christmas-themed event that celebrated the shining lights in our county’s enterprise sector, and encouraged guests to rock their best pink or Christmassy attire.
A total of 12 awards were given to worthy winners across a range of categories, from tech start-ups to inspiring entrepreneurs, and standout apprentices to businesses displaying admirable growth and ambition.
The evening was compared by motivational speaker Kamal Ellis-Hyman, the founder of Aim A Little Higher, which seeks to prepare young people for the life of work. He brought his typical charisma and energy to hosting duties, keeping the audience engaged and entertained throughout.
Awards were handed out between a delicious three-course meal, courtesy of award-winning caterers Salted Orange, who served a seasonal, festive menu of a beetroot soup starter, a turkey dinner for main, and a plum dumpling for dessert.
The Curious Theatre School performed a medley of Christmas hits to get people in the spirit, while the decorative photo area had santa hats and wrapped present designs to provide the backdrop for pictures.
There was also a fun and interactive game of heads or tails with a festive twist, with audience members invited to guess either Rudolph’s nose or tail on the coin toss. Finalists for the game were brought onto the stage for a showdown, with the winner receiving a bottle of champagne.
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards was The Lincolnite and MyLocal‘s seventh ceremony of 2023 to recognise the excellence of our county, following the success of the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards, the Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Excellence Awards, the Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, the Lincolnshire Food & Farming Excellence Awards, and the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 — all of which took place earlier this year.
Katrina Burrill, Director of Stonebow Media and MyLocal, remarked, “The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards this year were a high point of a busy year, supporting local businesses across our county. We have welcomed thousands of guests, looked over even more applications, and celebrated with over 400 bottles of Prosecco. These celebrations were a big part of our year.
“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of our sponsors and partners. Their support was key to making these events a success. I want to say a big thank you to all of them for their help and support.
“Whilst our awards season might be over for 2023, we’re not stopping there. We’re now starting nominations for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. Thank you to everyone involved this year. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
Events like this are only possible thanks to the support and contributions of amazing sponsors, so we give thanks to Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Streets Chartered Accountants, Duncan & Toplis, Fizzco, Streets Heaver, Regus, Visual Print & Design, The University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise, Lincoln Be Smarter, and Pals Battalion CIC.
You can also check out a full gallery of pictures from the event, captured by Steve Smailes Photography and available to purchase from this link.
Below is a list of all the finalists and winners at the 2023 Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, and you can read the full individual stories of all the winners on the MyLocal website or mobile app:
Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year
- ADHD 360 – WINNER
- CM Civils & Surveys
- Old Farm Spa
- Rebecca Heald
- SuperFOIL
Business Innovation
- Contora – WINNER
- InLine Therapies
- Number 75 Design
- Starglaze Windows and Conservatories
- Wilson Architects
Apprentice of the Year
- Lauren Fryer, Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery CIC – WINNER
- Callum Ecobichon, Lincolnshire Marketing
- Mia Owen, West Lindsey Landscapes Limited
E-Commerce Business of the Year
- Baa Baby – WINNER
- Gifts from Handpicked
- Valley & Peak
Taking on the World
- Hooper Haulage – WINNER
- Recovery Coach Academy
- Surprise Shirts
- SweetDoughThings
- View Shift Productions CIC
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Dela Media – WINNER
- 3 CATS Ltd
- Lincolnshire Marketing
- Marc Rhodes Marketing
- Rebecca Heald
Tech Business of the Year
- Saga Robotics / Thorvald – WINNER
- Eagle Eye Innovations
- ERP Assistance
- Liz Drury Voiceovers
- Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing
App/Product of the Year
- Light Dynamix – WINNER
- Live Like Loyalty
- Louth to Mouth
- Zebedee Any Angle
Start-up of the Year
- Pragmatics 3D – WINNER
- Light Dynamix
- Louth to Mouth
- The Mysterious Jeweller
- Tok Agency
Business for a Purpose
- Krantz Designs – WINNER
- Laser Red
- Reuseabox
Transformation Through Technology
- Eagle Eye Innovations – WINNER
- 1 Stop Spas
- Live Like Loyalty
- Saga Robotics / Thorvald
Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year
- Ringrose Law – WINNER
- Chestnuts Retirement Home
- J & S Plumbing and Heating
- Live Like Loyalty
- Reuseabox