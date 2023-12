Saad Gomaa at day three of the rape trial at Lincoln Crown Court

A man who denies raping a drunk woman in a Skegness park had been in the UK for just 40 days, a jury heard on Thursday.

Saad Gomaa, 34, denies raping the woman in the resort’s Tower Gardens on 9 June this year, telling jurors it was consensual sex which lasted around two minutes.

