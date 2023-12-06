‘It’s a disaster’: The reactions from RAF Scampton after judicial review defeat

Some described it as only a ‘small setback’ and plan further protests

RAF Scampton residents, campaigners and protesters have voiced their disappointment following the news that West Lindsey District Council was unsuccessful in its legal case against the Home Office’s asylum centre plans.

After two days of legal proceedings at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on October 31 and November 1, and over a month of anticipation, Mrs Justice Thornton, on Wednesday dismissed the claims that housing up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the former RAF Scampton airbase is unlawful.