Lib Dems snatch seat from Conservatives in North Kesteven by-election
Adrian Whittle breaks 20-year trend in Conservative rural heartland
The Liberal Democrat Party has won a seat from the Conservatives in North Kesteven following a by-election victory.
Adrian Whittle will be the first Liberal Democrat on the council in about 20 years. His father, Geoffrey Whittle, was a Conservative district councillor for 11 years. The Billinghay Rural election took place on Thursday night, following the death of District Councillor Gill Ogden.
Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite