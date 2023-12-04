4 hours ago

Word of the year razzles and dazzles with rizz! But does Lincoln know the buzz?

Rizz quiz in Lincoln: From internet slang to word of the year
We asked people in Lincoln if they knew what the word rizz meant. It was recently named as word of the year by Oxford University Press.

2023’s word of the year, ‘rizz’, is turning heads and raising eyebrows – but not everyone’s in on the secret!

Defined as a blend of style, charm, and that magnetic pull for romantic endeavours, ‘rizz’ is the Oxford University Press’s latest linguistic star. But, is it just a trendy term or a new staple in our vocabulary?

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite