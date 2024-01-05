Lincolnshire Police inspector sacked after multiple sexual misconduct incidents

He claimed to be a ‘tactile person’ in his defense against several accusations

A Lincolnshire Police inspector has been dismissed after being proven “wholly responsible” for nine instances of misconduct and seven instances of gross misconduct of a sexual nature.

After an extensive misconduct hearing at Skegness Police Station, an independent panel determined that Inspector Adam Syred, who was based in Louth, breached professional standards by inappropriately touching female colleagues and making sexual or personal remarks to staff and the public.

