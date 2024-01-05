Lincolnshire’s Will Hopkins named in 2024 England Golf squad

Lincolnshire’s Will Hopkins has been named in England Golf’s 14-player squad ahead of the new 2024 season.

Hopkins is among nine new names included in the squad, along with Eliot Baker, Ben Brown, Charlie Crockett, Matthew Dodd-Berry, Zach Little and Mark Stockdale. Sam Easterbrook and Tyler Weaver have made the step up from the England Boys’ squad.

