Sleaford Market Place plans creating “sense of community” — just not the kind council hoped

A petition with around 500 signatures will be delivered to the council

Residents in Sleaford are planning to deliver a petition, signed by hundreds of locals, to North Kesteven District Council — triggering an unprecedented full council debate on the Market Place development plans after intense opposition to the proposals.

The Market Place saga has rocked the world of Sleaford since North Kesteven District Council unveiled its grand vision to redevelop the space, opting for proposed pedestrianisation of the square to encourage longer term footfall in the town.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.