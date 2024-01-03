Lincolnshire train commuters frustrated with latest rail fare hike

Regulated UK rail fares are set to increase by 5% from spring

Commuters in Lincolnshire are wary of the 4.9% hike in UK rail fares due this spring, and sceptical about improvements in service quality.

Despite passengers in Scotland facing a steeper 8.7% increase from April 2024, those outside Lincoln Central Station and at the University of Lincoln view the hike as excessive, particularly amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

