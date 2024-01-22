New East Coast Pride event to bring more inclusivity to Skegness

The first East Coast Pride event in Skegness this autumn will mark a shift in attitudes for the better towards the local LGBTQIA+ community, according to its founder.

Dubbed ‘One Love by the Seaside,’ this free-to-attend celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

