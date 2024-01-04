Plan to reduce speed limit at ‘borderline’ rural East Lindsey road

Investigations show the mean speed as being 46mph, qualifying the road as a ‘Borderline Case’

A bid to reduce the speed limit along a narrow, rural road near Coningsby from 50mph to 40mph will be considered by Lincolnshire county councillors next week, following an investigation into the average speeds recorded on the road.

If approved, the speed limit along the route between Coningsby and Dogdyke, as well as eastwards to New York, would be reviewed and reduced from 50mph to 40mph.

