RAF Scampton asylum camp: Uncertain hush as Wethersfield grapples with challenges

Contractors have reportedly been seen on site but there’s been no major developments over the festive period

Progress on the Home Office’s planned asylum centre at RAF Scampton has been notably subdued during the festive period, leading to tension among residents anticipating the arrival of asylum seekers.

Although contractors continue to be seen on site, there have been no significant developments in recent weeks. This stagnation strikes some as odd, particularly after Mrs Justice Thornon dismissed West Lindsey District Council’s claims that the development was proceeding unlawfully.

