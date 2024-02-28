City of Lincoln councillors pay emotional tributes to retiring leader Ric Metcalfe

A fitting send off to a councillor of over four decades

In what was called “an important moment” in City of Lincoln Council’s history, councillors came together to pay tribute to over four decades of public service from the Labour Leader Ric Metcalfe, ahead of his retirement later this year.

At Full Council on Tuesday, February 27, the last item on the agenda was titled ‘Thanks to Outgoing Leader’, as Cllr Ric Metcalfe (Labour) calls time on his 42-year political career this year.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.