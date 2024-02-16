34 seconds ago

Elon Musk bringing giant Tesla showroom to Lincoln

Tesla application shifting through the gears of planning processes
Electric vehicle powerhouse Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, could be set for a showroom in Lincolnshire. | Photo generated by: DALL.E
By Local Democracy Reporter

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, is set to build a large showroom and service centre at a business park on the outskirts of Lincoln.

Elon Musk is the second richest person on the planet, with an estimated net worth of $182.6 billion — thanks to his business empires SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla.

