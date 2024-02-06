HS2’s loss is Lincoln’s gain: £44m potential boost for North Hykeham bypass

Which would plug the gap for the inflationary £39m cost increases

The government’s decision to cancel the northern leg of the HS2 project could funnel an extra £44 million into Lincolnshire County Council’s coffers for the North Hykeham Relief Road.

This windfall is part of the £36 billion Network North transport regeneration initiative, set up in the wake of HS2’s cancellation.

