44 seconds ago

Higher council tax, higher deficits: Lincolnshire’s financial paradox

Deficits at district level “frankly not good enough,” says council leader
| Photo: Ellis Karran
By Local Democracy Reporter

County councillors are pressing ahead with a 4.99% council tax increase for Lincolnshire, though it still presents a £500,000 budget deficit despite being the maximum tax hike.

Lincolnshire County Council’s updated budget proposals for 2024/25 were unanimously agreed and approved by the executive on Tuesday, February 6.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.