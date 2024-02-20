Lincoln woman with kidney failure accused of wasting NHS resources

“I could have died at any moment,” she said.

A 26-year-old Lincoln woman said she was accused by an A&E doctor of “wasting NHS resources,” despite being diagnosed with kidney failure.

After being rushed to Lincoln County Hospital with abdominal pain, Melissa, initially treated with morphine, was then reportedly denied further medication and told she should be able to handle the pain due to her young age.

