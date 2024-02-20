Lincolnshire’s Spring Budget wishlist: VAT cuts, flood funding and boosting productivity

From extreme weather support to helping hands to businesses — this is a budget that matters to Lincolnshire

In what is likely to be the final major economic statement before the General Election, Lincolnshire “urgently” needs support in its hospitality and tourism sectors to boost growth, as well as government support to prevent future flooding catastrophes.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will present his Spring Budget on March 6, as the government looks to bounce back after the UK fell into recession during the final months of 2023.

