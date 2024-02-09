Pet hydrotherapy business aims to make a splash in North Hykeham

Soggy Dogz sure to get tails wagging in Lincolnshire

North Kesteven District Council has approved a unique business venture in North Hykeham, paving the way for the opening of Soggy Dogz, a canine hydrotherapy centre offering interactive swim classes for dogs, providing both fun and therapeutic benefits.

Located at a unit on Paving Way, Soggy Dogz will transform the space from its previous commercial use to a dedicated spot for canine wellness and exercise.

