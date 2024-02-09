1 min ago

Minister “urgently” looking into RAF Scampton “compromise” between Home Office and council

Has £300m RAF Scampton regeneration taken its biggest forward step yet?
The scene outside of RAF Scampton, one of Lincolnshire's main issues at present. | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Exactly a year to the day since West Lindsey District Council committed to purchase RAF Scampton, a plan foiled by the Home Office’s asylum seeker proposal, that dream of £300 million of local investment could yet be about to make a triumphant comeback.

365 days ago, RAF Scampton looked set to enter a new dawn of history and heritage, as West Lindsey District Council outlined its intention to buy the base from the Ministry of Defence and plough ahead with Scampton Holdings Ltd’s £300 million vision for the area.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.