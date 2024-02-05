Police should wait for new Chief Constable before mothballing 17 town hubs, PCC says
“The force can only effectively police the county with the public’s consent,” the PCC said
The Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire has criticised a cost-saving measure by the force to close 17 small town “hubs” across the county, calling it “foolhardy” to make this call before a new Chief Constable has been appointed.
Lincolnshire Police has made the call to lock up 17 mostly unstaffed small police buildings, which the force says will save almost £250,000 a year. Locations include Lincoln South and Saxilby, Caistor in West Lindsey, Kirton and Crowland in Boston and South Holland, Alford, Holton-le-Clay, Spilsby, Wainfleet Woodhall Spa and Wragby in East Lindsey, and Billingborough, Caythorpe, Colsterworth, Long Bennington, Market Deeping and Ruskington in North and South Kesteven.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.