Police should wait for new Chief Constable before mothballing 17 town hubs, PCC says

Calls to dismantle the protest camps outside RAF Scampton have intensified following a series of reported violent incidents around the perimeter of the site, which is due to house asylum seekers from April.

Local residents and politicians have united in their call for the removal of protest camps outside the former airbase, following assaults on several campaigners by up to 12 “masked thugs” in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As the Home Office intends to accommodate up to 2,000 asylum seekers at the historic airbase starting as soon as April 14, multiple protest groups have emerged, establishing camps outside various gates of the base.

Tensions have escalated among the different protest groups in recent months, as confirmed by Lincolnshire Police, who reported various offences occurring between January 30 and February 4.

These incidents involved the burning of a Dambusters flag and individuals wearing masks forcibly evicting protesters at multiple gates, leaving their belongings behind.

In October last year, the police also revealed the discovery of a suspected homemade petrol bomb near one of the base’s external fence lines.

A spokesperson for the force stated: “We would encourage everyone who wishes to voice their opinions through protest – which is a right we help uphold when done within the law – to do so peacefully.

“There are a number of different protesting groups at the site, and we would ask that they be respectful towards each other, including respecting personal belongings and space.”

After sharing a report about the violence at the gate, Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones said “[It’s] such a shame legitimate concerns of local residents have been hijacked by all and sundry, with a very different agenda regarding Scampton.

“I am confident police will do their duty to protest and serve the community. Time this ridiculous plan was reviewed and ended by government.”

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the recent wave of violence. However, Lincoln Labour MP candidate Hamish Falconer has urged the perpetrators to turn themselves in and dismantle their protest camps.

He said: “These people have been hanging around the gates drinking, wearing camouflage, arguing in public about who has stolen from each other, and trying to push their racism on Lincoln. I know their type, these little jackals.

“They know who they are and so do we, so let me say it plainly to them: you aren’t patriots or soldiers, you’re pathetic racist thugs. Hand yourself in to the police, take down your banners, hang your heads in shame and get out of town.”

Sarah Carter, the leader of the Save Our Scampton campaign group, became one of the victims of the latest wave of violence.

She was allegedly attacked by multiple individuals, including two women, while she and her husband were attempting to clean up the camp outside the main gate, which she claimed had been “abandoned” at the time.

Following the incident, multiple protesters were observed outside the gate, accompanied by a riot van stationed in the layby.

She recounted that one of the attackers struck her husband, Paul, with such force that it “knocked him flying,” and later, they threw him over a chair into a pile of wood and nails.

Sarah, while advocating for the camp to be dismantled, said: “None of us deserve this. The actual sight and reputation of it is an embarrassment.”

Mark Panton, 67, a multi-purpose shelter manufacturer with ties to the group at gate 8, reported that they were also attacked on Sunday morning by several “masked thugs.”

He mentioned that four individuals staying in the caravan, one of whom was disabled, were forcefully brought to the ground and kicked by a group of individuals all dressed in black.

They also allegedly set fire to one of the shelters and issued threats to drive over the awning attached to the caravan.

“It’s domestic terrorism,” said Mark. “It’s not safe for them to stay there anymore.”

Gavyn Graham, from Lincoln and District TUC, characterised the protesters as “far-right” as he echoed similar sentiments.

“Wherever the far-right organise, violence is not far behind,” he remarked. “The vicious violence witnessed at the former RAF Scampton demonstrates that refugees are not the cause of it.

“Locals have more to fear from groups like Patriotic Alternative, National Support Detachment (NSD) and the Yorkshire Patriots than traumatised refugees. The roots of the far-right hatred towards refugees lay firmly at the door of the government’s hostile agenda, small boats policy and barbaric Rwanda plan.

“Sadly, this hostile agenda finds echoes in the Labour Party’s own policy towards refugees. We say open up safe roots to tackle the criminal gangs and give those refugees risking their lives crossing the channel the same support and rights as Ukrainian refugees.”

Alek Yerbury, leader of National Support Detachment (NSD), who previously took responsibility for the camp outside the main gate of the base, refused to acknowledge the violence from over the weekend, dismissing it as “rumours.”

He said: “I am aware that there are various rumours circulating this morning. What I do know is that throughout the morning and afternoon, multiple people have visited as normal, and aside from these rumours, there have not been any issues reported to me.”