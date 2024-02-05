Cobble wobble: Lincoln Bailgate businesses frustrated with “substandard” tarmac repairs

Is Bailgate’s iconic heritage look under threat from tarmac fillings?

Just when you thought the patchwork tarmac debacle outside Lincoln Cathedral was a one-off blunder, the Bailgate area, known for its postcard-perfect cobbles and rich mediaeval history, has been subjected to a similar fate.

The iconic cobbles, a testament to Lincoln’s Roman past, have been marred by unsightly tarmac patches that stick out like a sore thumb amidst the historic charm of the area.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.