South Kesteven to spend £1m on LED streetlights upgrade

Contractor expected to convert over 3,000 streetlights to LEDs in 18 months

South Kesteven District Council will spend £1 million to convert over 3,000 streetlights to energy-saving LEDs over the next 18 months in a bid to cut costs and emissions.

E.ON Energy Solutions will be awarded the contract, estimated to be worth around £1 million, pending approval from South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, February 6.

