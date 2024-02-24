Stubton Hall survivor: ‘It ruined my life and I hope he dies in prison’

She bravely spoke to us about the traumatic experience

A survivor of the harrowing Stubton Hall abuse has courageously shared her ordeal, expressing a fervent hope that her abuser faces a lifetime behind bars.

The scandal, emerging from the shadows of a school near Grantham, has seen fifty-one former students step forward, revealing a dark history spanning from 1983 to 1995. The establishment, once under the stewardship of Lincolnshire County Council, has since changed hands, with the current proprietors detached from the historical abuse.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite