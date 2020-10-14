269 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, four deaths

19,724 new cases across the UK today

There were 269 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The UK coronavirus dashboard latest figures include 161 new cases in Lincolnshire, 40 in North Lincolnshire and 68 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means means there have been 2,053 cases for the month.

NHS figures showed a further death at a Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facility registered on October 13.

The government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, showed four new deaths in total including three Lincolnshire residents and one in North East Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 19,724 to 654,644 while deaths jumped by 137 to 43,155.

On Wednesday, Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim bosses said they will only allow one visitor per patient per day after United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust reviewed its visiting arrangements.

An issue with the government’s COVID app caused some confusion over local COVID alert levels with messages on the app such as “LN6 includes areas in Local COVID Alert Level: Medium and Local COVID Alert Level: High”.

Health bosses confirmed Lincolnshire is on the medium (tier 1) level for COVID-19 risk.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Wednesday, October 14

6,645 cases (up 269)

4,523 in Lincolnshire (up 161)

1,395 in North Lincolnshire (up 40)

727 in North East Lincolnshire (up 68)

413 deaths (up four)

285 from Lincolnshire (up three)

91 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

37 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 280 hospital deaths (up one)

151 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

5 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

123 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

654,644 UK cases, 43,155 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.