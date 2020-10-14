Missing woman in Spalding
Have you seen Katarzyna?
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 26-year-old Spalding woman who has gone missing.
Katarzyna Irena Kopciewicz was last seen in the Priory Road area of Spalding at around 8pm on Tuesday evening, October 13.
She was seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black Adidas top, leopard print t-shirt and had bright red lipstick on.
Katarzyna has also been described as around 5ft 3in tall and was carrying a green bag when she was last spotted.
If you know where Katarzyna is or have seen her, contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 117 of October 13.