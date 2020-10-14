Missing woman in Spalding

Seven more schools and one nursery in the county have had positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on October 14 that it is working with 53 schools with COVID-19 infections. North East Lincolnshire’s figure stands at 21, and at least six in North Lincolnshire.

Some 36 University of Lincoln students and one member of staff tested positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are Kisimul School Acacia Hall (Freisthorpe), Leslie Manser Primary (Lincoln), Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School, Long Sutton Primary School, Market Deeping Community Primary, Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) and St Nicholas Primary (Boston).

Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School and Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 53 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”

Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School

Long Sutton Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary

Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham

St Nicholas Primary, Boston

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Carlton Academy

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)

Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

Bassingham Pre-School (closed)

Barrowby Primary School

Billingborough Primary School

The Priory Academy LSST

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Boston College

Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)

Caistor Yarborough Academy

Haven High Academy, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Kirkstone House School, Baston

Stamford Endowed Schools

Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln

Ermine Academy, Lincoln

St Giles Academy, Lincoln

Branston Community College Academy

Grantham College

Kelsey Primary School

Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln

Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby

Walton Academy, Grantham

Wragby Primary School

Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)

Skegness Academy

Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln

The Meadows Primary School in Lincoln and Cliffedale Primary School in Grantham are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:

Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth

Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

North East Lincolnshire

There are currently 22 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.

The list is made up of 18 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.

Among the most recent cases was at William Barcroft Junior School in Cleethorpes, which is understood to be a teacher who tested positive for coronavirus.

Tollbar Academy in Grimsby announced in a letter to parents/carers of Year 11 students on October 13: “I am writing to inform you of my decision to partially close to Academy for Year 11 students only from Wednesday, October 14 until after half-term.

“The decision has been taken due to staff absence and a small number of cases within the Year 11 cohort. All students required to isolate as a result of these cases have been informed.”

North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.

There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.

South Axholme Academy, Epworth

Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe

St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe

Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber

Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe

Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe

In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.