Another Grantham crash after A1 closure
Thankfully no serious injuries
A three-car crash near Grantham Hospital has caused more traffic issues in the town after the A1 was closed for several hours earlier on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the crash on the Belton Lane and Manthorpe Road junction at around 12.45pm on Thursday, October 22.
Three cars were involved but police said there were no serious injuries.
This comes after a crash on the A1 early on Thursday morning, which caused the road to be closed in both directions for several hours.
Two people in a tractor and an HGV were seriously injured in the crash between the Great Gonerby turning southbound and Colsterworth northbound.
The road was later reopened at around 2pm.