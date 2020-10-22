Scunthorpe sign experienced goalkeeper
A new face at the Sands Venue Stadium
Scunthorpe United have signed goalkeeper Mark Howard on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old joined the Iron on Thursday after signing a contract until the end of the season.
He started his career at Arsenal but has gained a wealth of footballing experience playing for the likes of Blackpool, Sheffield United, Bolton, Swansea and Aberdeen.
He has made 270 appearances in his 15-year-long career, and will take the number 33 shirt at Scunthorpe United.
Mark has been signed in time to feature in the squad for Saturday’s League Two match away to Exeter City.