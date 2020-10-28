Cancer patients skipping tests because they can’t self isolate

People with suspected bladder cancer are being urged to get tested after a number of people chose not to attend their appointments due to self-isolation concerns.

Since June, over 70 people have turned down a cystoscopy test for potential bladder cancer, saying they wouldn’t be able to self-isolate for the required 72 hours before appointments.

People are believed to be rejecting the tests due to self-isolation worries as a result of work and other commitments, according to United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The 72 hour self-isolation period before an appointment was introduced by the trust to try and keep hospitals safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients will have already spoken to their GP about symptoms, and are now being urged to book an appointment and get tested should one be offered to them.

Andrew Simpson, deputy medical director at ULHT, said: “We know that diagnosing cancer early improves health outcomes so having a test as soon as possible is really important.

“We appreciate people lead busy lives but we cannot stress how important it is for them to attend their appointment.”