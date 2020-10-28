Gainsborough hospital upgraded to Urgent Treatment Centre

John Coupland Hospital will be a UTC from Monday

Gainsborough will upgrade from a Minor Injury Unit to an Urgent Treatment Centre at the John Coupland Hospital.

The change will be introduced on Monday, November 2 as part of Lincolnshire Community Health Services’ work to provide consistent urgent care across the county.

It will also look to safeguard the county’s A&E services facing winter flu and COVID-19 admissions.

There are currently five other UTCs in Lincolnshire, with LCHS operating them at Lincoln, Skegness, Boston, Louth and temporarily at Grantham.

Gainsborough’s UTC will be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

The upgrade means Gainsborough patients can now book appointments and use a range of extra services such as X-rays, blood tests and pregnancy tests.

Injuries such as sprains, broken limbs, head injuries and infections can also be treated at UTCs.

Due to the ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, people are still being encouraged to call 111 before coming to hospital, but health bosses hope that this site upgrade will help care for more Lincolnshire residents.

Tracy Pilcher, deputy chief executive and director of nursing, allied health professionals and operations at LCHS, said: “The opening of our latest Urgent Treatment Centre at Gainsborough underlines our commitment to offer quality care, closer to home for people in Lincolnshire.

“Our Gainsborough Urgent Treatment Centre will now be able to provide urgent medical attention for a range of conditions including strains and sprains, broken limbs, cuts and grazes to coughs and colds, stomach pains and minor eye problems.

“Our friendly team will be joined by some new faces to deliver the same high levels of care available at our other urgent care sites across the county.”