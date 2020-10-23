Flood defence works start outside Lincoln football stadium
Road closed for around 10 weeks
A road closure has been put in place for around 10 weeks as the Environment Agency starts work on Sincil Dyke outside Lincoln City Football Club’s LNER Stadium.
The works are part of the Environment Agency’s £6 million Lincoln flood defence project and its team will be on site until December. However, work will not take place on Lincoln City match days.
The works will involve a series of improvements to flood defences up to the Spencer Street footbridge.
This will include strengthening the flood wall running outside the football stadium, installing erosion protection, rock armour and steel sheet piling in specific locations along the river bank.
The scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to local homes and businesses.
The £6 million Lincoln Defences Project, led by the Environment Agency, began in June 2019 and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021, subject to reasonable weather conditions.
More than 2km of riverside walls and three sluices will have been renovated including at Stamp End, as well as environmental improvements. This will generate economic benefits valued at almost £33 million.