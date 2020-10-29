How police drone tracked down missing Lincoln woman

Travelling in and out of Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire should be avoided, other than for work, education and caring responsibilities, as they’ll both be in tier 3 lockdown from this weekend.

Nottinghamshire’s eight districts, including Newark and Sherwood, will join South Yorkshire in the tightest coronavirus restrictions after talks between council bosses and the government. The county’s infection rates are among the highest in the country and continue to rise rapidly.

People have also been advised they must not socialise with anybody they do not live or have formed a support bubble with, as the weekly case rate stands at 364 people per 100,000 in Nottinghamshire county.

In Newark and Sherwood, the weekly case rates stand at 192 people per 100,000, according to data for specimens taken between October 15-21.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire will stay in tier 1 for now after the Lincolnshire Outbreak Engagement Board (LOEB) met on Wednesday to discuss the next steps for the region.

The new measures coming into place in Nottinghamshire on Friday include the following:

People should try to avoid travelling outside the Very High alert level or entering a Very High alert level area, other than for work, education or for caring responsibilities or to travel through as part of a longer journey

People must not socialise with anybody they do not live or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events

People must not socialise in a group of more than six in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or outdoor sports courts/facilities

All pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving substantial meals

Residents should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in the Very High Alert area.

Councillor David Mellen, Nottingham City Council Leader, said: “Although we are reluctant to move our city into this into this higher level of restrictions the high and increasing number of people in our hospitals testing positive for the virus means that we need to go further to stem the infection rate.

“Tier three is the right alert level for our city; although our rates are coming down they are still very high. No one would wish for the restrictions that come with tier three but I am pleased that the, albeit late, decision was made to include the whole of the county.

“Collectively we can work together to stem the virus and protect our most vulnerable people. We will be closely monitoring the impact of these new restrictions, which will be in place for the next 28 days and will be kept under review.”

Following discussions with local leaders it was agreed that from 12.01am on October 30 these measures will also come into place: