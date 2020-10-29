How police drone tracked down missing Lincoln woman
They found her within an hour with thermal imaging
Police released footage of a high risk missing woman in Lincoln being found by their drone unit.
Police formed a search operation for the woman when she was reported missing form her home near Boultham in Lincoln on Tuesday evening.
Part of the search party was a drone squad which was sent up to look for the missing person.
Using thermal technology, the drone quickly found the missing person and guided officers to her location within an hour.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 447 of October 27 refers to the concern for the welfare a 40-year old woman who had left her address in the Westwick area of Lincoln around 10.40 pm.
“Along with other officers and as part of our search an officer deployed a drone to assist and successfully found the woman within an hour nearby.”
The moment she was tracked down and spotted by the drone was captured and uploaded to Twitter by Lincolnshire Police Drones.
High risk missing person in Lincoln quickly located by our @lincsCOPter operator using #thermal & safeguarded by @LincsPolice officers, in the early hours of this morning. Great team effort. #dronesforgood #PolicingWithPride Inc 447 27/10/20 pic.twitter.com/c67goBNR58
— Lincolnshire Police Drones (@lincsCOPter) October 28, 2020