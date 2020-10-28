Record 374 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

There have been a record 374 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, with a further four deaths reported too.

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures as of Tuesday evening showed 223 new cases in Lincolnshire, 59 in North Lincolnshire and 92 in North East Lincolnshire.

It means there have been 5,960 cases confirmed in October alone.

NHS figures reported no new COVID-related deaths at hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s coronavirus dashboard, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, however reported the deaths of two residents each in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

Nationally, cases increased by 24,701 to 942,275, while deaths jumped by 310 to 45,675.

Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.

A meeting of county leaders on Wednesday decided to continue with the status quo, but warned they were alert to any changes in numbers.

However, it has now been confirmed that the whole of Nottinghamshire will now go into Tier 3, not the few districts and city region previously announced.

It means Lincolnshire will be surrounded by Tier 3 areas, which will impact on county residents’ lives.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Wednesday, October 28

10,552 cases (up 374)

6,736 in Lincolnshire (up 223)

2,072 in North Lincolnshire (up 59)

1,744 in North East Lincolnshire (up 92)

461 deaths (up four)

313 from Lincolnshire (up two)

95 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

47 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)

of which 301 hospital deaths (no change)

160 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

134 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

917,575 UK cases, 45,365 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.