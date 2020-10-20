Boston
October 20, 2020 11.31 am

Man in his 90s burgled in Boston

One distracted while another stole
The two men and car pictured are believed to be involved in a burglary. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police are looking for suspects of a distraction burglary in Boston that saw a man in his 90s get burgled.

At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 13, two people on Kenleigh Drive were part of an alleged burglary as one distracted the victims and another broke into the house.

Substantial amounts of jewellery were stolen from the home, with one of the victims being in his 90s.

One of the men distracted the victims by taking them away from the house. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers would like to identify the two people shown in the pictures and the Ford Mondeo.

Police are targeting this car to find suspects. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

If you can help or recognise the vehicle or people, call 101 and quote 20000541816.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.