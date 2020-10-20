Man in his 90s burgled in Boston
One distracted while another stole
Police are looking for suspects of a distraction burglary in Boston that saw a man in his 90s get burgled.
At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 13, two people on Kenleigh Drive were part of an alleged burglary as one distracted the victims and another broke into the house.
Substantial amounts of jewellery were stolen from the home, with one of the victims being in his 90s.
Officers would like to identify the two people shown in the pictures and the Ford Mondeo.
If you can help or recognise the vehicle or people, call 101 and quote 20000541816.