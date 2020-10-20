Ruskington school closed due to COVID-19
Masks are now mandatory at both campuses
The Ruskington campus of an academy school in Sleaford has been temporarily closed due to cases of coronavirus.
St George’s Academy is located across two separate campuses in Sleaford and Ruskington.
It is understood that the Ruskington campus has been shut until November 2 for all students due to evidence of transmission across more than one bubble.
The Sleaford campus remains open as normal.
St George’s Academy has also introduced mandatory face masks at both campuses.
The school was contacted for further information, but there was no reply by the time of publication.
Meanwhile, a Year 12 student from Carre’s Grammar School in Sleaford has tested positive for coronavirus. The student was last in school on Thursday, October 15.
This means that at least 69 schools in Lincolnshire have COVID-19 infections.