Seven more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
At least 80 in total in Greater Lincolnshire
Seven more schools and one nursery in the county have had positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 14 that it is working with 53 schools with COVID-19 infections. North East Lincolnshire’s figure stands at 21, and at least six in North Lincolnshire.
Some 36 University of Lincoln students and one member of staff tested positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are Kisimul School Acacia Hall (Freisthorpe), Leslie Manser Primary (Lincoln), Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School, Long Sutton Primary School, Market Deeping Community Primary, Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham) and St Nicholas Primary (Boston).
Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Bluecoat Meres Academy (Grantham), Bassingham Pre-School and Hawthorn Tree School (Boston) are the only schools currently closed according to the county council’s list.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 53 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Somercotes Academy, North Somercotes
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham (closed)
- Dunholme St Chad’s Primary School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Hogsthorpe Primary Academy
- Bassingham Pre-School (closed)
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Wragby Primary School
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
The Meadows Primary School in Lincoln and Cliffedale Primary School in Grantham are the latest to be removed from the list as they are no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Public Health are also aware of the following three cases at nurseries:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
North East Lincolnshire
There are currently 22 schools and education settings with confirmed cases of coronavirus in North East Lincolnshire.
The list is made up of 18 schools and four pre-schools/early years settings with active cases.
Among the most recent cases was at William Barcroft Junior School in Cleethorpes, which is understood to be a teacher who tested positive for coronavirus.
Tollbar Academy in Grimsby announced in a letter to parents/carers of Year 11 students on October 13: “I am writing to inform you of my decision to partially close to Academy for Year 11 students only from Wednesday, October 14 until after half-term.
“The decision has been taken due to staff absence and a small number of cases within the Year 11 cohort. All students required to isolate as a result of these cases have been informed.”
North Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.
There is understood to have been at least six cases at North Lincolnshire schools since term restarted in September.
- South Axholme Academy, Epworth
- Enderby Road Infant School, Scunthorpe
- St Lawrence Academy, Scunthorpe
- Baysgarth School, Barton-upon-Humber
- Frederick Gough School, Scunthorpe
- Oasis Academy Henderson Avenue, Scunthorpe
In addition, John Leggott College in Scunthorpe has also had a positive case of coronavirus.