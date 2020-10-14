Three Lincoln parks named among best in Britain
Green Flag Award for city’s main parks
Three parks in Lincoln have been named as some of the best in the country after being given the Green Flag Award.
Lincoln’s Arboretum, Boultham Park and Hartsholme Country Park all won the award, which recognises well managed parks and green spaces.
The Arboretum was the first place in Lincolnshire to win Green Flag status in 2003 when it was restored and renovated.
Hartsholme Park won its first award in 2008, and Boultham Park won in 2019 as well as this year.
Caroline Bird, community services manager at City of Lincoln Council, said: “The awarding of the Green Flag proves that people in Lincoln are benefitting from green spaces of the highest quality.
“At this current time, we are realising more than ever the importance of our mental health, and being able to visit parks such as these is instrumental in ensuring the wellbeing of both residents and visitors to the city.”