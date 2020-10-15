Twisted mannequin Halloween safari set to spook Lincolnshire

An annual Halloween walk has been converted into a mannequin safari to spook visitors this year in a COVID secure way.

Mannakin Halloween Safari will take place at mannequin renovators and traders Mannakin’s yard on Brant Road in Fulbeck, between Sleaford and Grantham, running from Saturday, October 17 to October 31.

The safari element will replace the usual Awful Halloween Walk around the yard and buildings, which could not go ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors will instead be kept in their vehicles as they drive around the eerie mannequin graveyard, with the option to do the tour either in the daytime or at night.

As of October 23, the Mannakin yard will also turn into a drive-thru multiplex cinema, screening horror films from independent filmmakers.

The safari is suitable for children and novices, but the drive-thru cinema will not be available to people under 18 years old.

Director of the event, Roz Edwards, said: “With no trick or treating this year, we decided to open up the road within the yard at Mannakin to create an alternative event that is Covid safe.

“Visitors enter the site in their cars and are instructed not to get out under any circumstances, as many child mannequins are on the loose. I hope it creates a bit of weirdness and alternative fun this Halloween.”

Live streaming ticket options are also available for those who want to stay home but take part, with a private Facebook dedicated to allow people across the world to watch.

Tickets start from £10.