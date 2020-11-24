209 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 209 new coronavirus cases and 24 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 118 new cases in Lincolnshire, 51 in North Lincolnshire and 40 in North East Lincolnshire.

It also registered 16 deaths in Lincolnshire, four in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.

These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported nine local hospital deaths on Tuesday. Five were at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and four were at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust. This takes the total number of hospital deaths in the county to 477. On Tuesday, national cases increased by 11,299 to 1,538,794, while deaths rose by 608 to 55,838. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln has more than halved this week. It currently has 61 coronavirus cases — 58 students and three staff. Lincolnshire’s health bosses won’t be drawn to guess which tier the county will end up in once the national lockdown ends on December 2. However, they should find out this Thursday. The man in charge of care homes in Lincolnshire said extra precautions are still needed for visitors, besides twice-weekly rapid testing, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined in his winter plan on Monday. In national news, new figures show weekly COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales are at the highest level since May. The transport secretary announced that international visitors will be able to reduce their quarantine time by more than half from December 15, provided they purchase a COVID-19 test after five days.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, November 24 24,047 cases (up 209) 14,783 in Lincolnshire (up 118)

4,412 in North Lincolnshire (up 51)

4,852 in North East Lincolnshire (up 40) 745 deaths (up 24) 485 from Lincolnshire (up 16)

133 from North Lincolnshire (up four)

127 from North East Lincolnshire (up four) of which 477 hospital deaths (up nine) 251 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up five)

9 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

216 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four) 1,538,794 UK cases, 55,838 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.