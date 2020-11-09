Abandoned car holding up Cleethorpes roadworks

North East Lincolnshire Council is trying to find the owner of a car that has been parked a Cleethorpes road for several weeks — because it is holding up pending roadworks.

The white Nissan Juke has been parked near to Isaac’s Hill roundabout in Cleethorpes for a number of weeks, and hasn’t been moved.

Due to the Nissan being parked legally, taxed and with a valid MOT, there are no available grounds to remove it, so the driver instead needs to be tracked down.

North East Lincolnshire Council is now appealing to find the owner of the car so that they can move it in time for the road being surfaced.

The full stretch of Clee Road will be resurfaced, with overnight closures in place from Monday, November 16, requiring residents to move their car from the road.

The Nissan has already stayed dormant on Clee Road for large portions of the road resurfacing, but will have to be moved for this stage.

Despite asking residents and looking into moving the vehicle, highway officials do not know who owns it.

If you are the owner of the vehicle, or can help locate them, email [email protected].